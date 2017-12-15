Secretary of State Tillerson Addresses UN on North Korea

The United Nations Security Council met today to discuss North Korea and its recent missile test. U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said earlier this week that the U.S. would be willing to start diplomatic talks.

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson addressed the U. N. Security Council on what he calls the greatest threat to U.S. national security – North Korea.

Last month, Pyongyang launched a ballistic missile into waters near Japan, but experts say it had the capacity to reach anywhere in the U.S. It was one of at least 20 ballistic missile launches that North Korea conducted over the past year.

Tillerson particularly called on both Russia and China to increase pressure on North Korea. He says Russia is helping to pay for North Korea’s nuclear program and China is providing the country with oil.

Earlier this week, Tillerson said the U.S. would be willing to start diplomatic talks with North Korea without preconditions, but the White House dismissed the offer, saying talks can only take place after North Korea stops provoking its neighbors and takes sincere and meaningful steps toward denuclearization.

Friday Tillerson contradicted himself. Tillerson says the U.S. will use all measures necessary to defend itself against North Korea, but that diplomacy is still his first choice.