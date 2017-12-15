American Reacts to FCC Net Neutrality Ruling

The Federal Communications Commission votes 3-2 to overturn net neutrality and America is reacting.

FCC Chairman, Ajit Pai, argued Thursday that the internet is not a utility that the government can regulate, but those against the measure say internet providers will charge consumers for high speed internet and those who can't afford it will be left with poor connection.

Local Digital Doc employee, Jeremy Crittened says, "Most people don't even know what it is. They don't know what's going to happen. I hardly know what it is. I just know it gives your internet provider more control over what you pay technically for what you do with your services. My number one thing is, people just need to do their research on it."

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear stands against the ruling and with the people--stating in a release early Thursday, "If the FCC continues with it's plan, I will have no choice but to join legal action to protect Kentucky families from this sweeping and harmful policy change.”