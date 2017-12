A coalition led by the Kentucky Distillers Association is making sure you get home safely from those holiday outings.

The association is offering $20 off rides through Lyft or CityScoot mobile apps from December 15th until January 1st

All you have to do is enter the code SAFERIDEKY17.

The KDA says with the help of many others in the industry, they launched this campaign called "This one's on us" as a way to do their part in ending impaired driving.