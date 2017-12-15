Barren County Fiscal Court Approves Needle Exchange Program

The Barren County Fiscal Court approves the Needle Exchange Program, but it still has to be approved by one more entity.

The program allows anonymous drug users to swap their dirty needles with clean ones, in hopes of cleaning up communities, decreasing the spread of diseases, and providing users a safe place to turn for help.

First brought to discussion in late November, the county fiscal court narrowly approved the program on Tuesday.

Director of the Barren River District Health Department, Dennis Chaney says the next and last approval needed is by the Glasgow City Council when they reconvene in January.