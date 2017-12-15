Warren County School Board Tables Redistricting Decision

The Warren County school board delays the vote on redistricting plans for another month.

In Thursday night's meeting, board members tabled the decision on two different plans for the 2018-19 school year until January, allowing district officials to address recent community concerns.

The reason for the proposed change is the opening of Jennings Creek Elementary and continued growth within parts of the county, according to district communications director Morgan Watson.

Both redistricting proposals are listed online at www.warrencountyschools.org/Content/63270.