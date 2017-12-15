A Very Special Tiny Tim For A Very Special "Christmas Carol" - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

A Very Special Tiny Tim For A Very Special "Christmas Carol"

This year, a young actress is bringing a new twist to "A Christmas Carol" on a famous stage, and her own life story makes her the perfect choice for the role.

This year, at Chicago’s Goodman Theater, the child playing the most beloved character in "A Christmas Carol" has a personal story as meaningful as the one created by Dickens himself.

Ten-year-old Paris Strickland is the first girl to play the young, disabled Tiny Tim. 

As a baby, Paris was diagnosed with a rare cancer, neuroblastoma. She's healthy now, but her mobility is somewhat limited. However, she shines night after night as she warms the heart of a Christmas curmudgeon.

And just as Tiny Tim reminds us of the true meaning of Christmas, Paris Strickland reminds us it's still alive today.

