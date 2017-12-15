Box Office Buzz for Friday December 15th

Fans of the Force get an early Christmas present this week! "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" is coming to theaters, but some people have had their tickets for months!

An old friend returns to the galaxy in " Star Wars: The Last Jedi." Mark Hamill -- the original Luke Skywalker -- is back in this latest chapter. Daisy Ridley goes to the mountaintop to pull the old hermit out of retirement, but harnessing the Force within her is no "Kessel run", and she may seek help from an unexpected source. This is also the final Star Wars film to feature Carrie Fisher after her death one year ago. " Star Wars: The Last Jedi " is rated PG-13.

John Cena is a lover, not a fighter in "Ferdinand." This CGI feature is based on the classic children's book. Cena is the voice of a massive bull without a mean bone in his body, but when he's selected for a bullfight and taken from his home, he has to rally a misfit band of critters to get himself back to smelling the flowers. "Ferdinand" is rated PG.

Bill Pullman rides for justice in "The Ballad of Lefty Brown." He's an old cowboy trying to avenge the death of his friend. However, the townsfolk believe ole Lefty did the deed, so he has to high-tail it out of town, evade the law, and track down those lily-livered dogs who did it. " Lefty Brown " is rated R.