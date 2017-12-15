Georgia Zoo Celebrates Christmas

Tis the season at Wild Adventures in Valdosta, Georgia. It's not just the holiday season for people like you and me, but for the animals too!

Shirley the elephant was surprised with a huge, pizza-sized chocolate chip cookie, covered with icing. The cookie said, "Merry Christmas Shirley!"

Shirley is a 73-year-old elephant that's been with Wild Adventures since the 90's. She didn't miss a beat as she ate the entire cookie in a matter of seconds.

In addition to Shirley eating a cookie, two lions also got a Christmas treat. Both lions ripped open two Christmas presents with assorted meats inside.