Gift Suggestions for Mom

Still holiday shopping? Here’s some gift ideas for Mom that she's sure to love.

For the chef of the family – or even those that might struggle in the kitchen – the Instant Pot Smart Cooker can make dinnertime easier. The Bluetooth version lets you download recipes and control the instant pot from your phone.

For an appliance upgrade, the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator lets you see what you have when you're at the store, and order online when you're at home. The touchscreen also lets you sync schedules and add sticky notes that could benefit the whole family.

If a new handbag is on her wish list, the Portovino packs a party in a purse.

For opening wine bottles, the high-tech Coravin system uses a needle and pressurizing capsules to pour a glass without damaging the cork.

Complete the relaxing setting with an aromatherapy diffuser.

Friday is a good day to shop online - it's free shipping day, when many online retailers are offering free shipping and delivery by Christmas.