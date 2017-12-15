Gift Suggestions for Mom - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Gift Suggestions for Mom

Posted: Updated:

Still holiday shopping? Here’s some gift ideas for Mom that she's sure to love.

For the chef of the family – or even those that might struggle in the kitchen – the Instant Pot Smart Cooker can make dinnertime easier. The Bluetooth version lets you download recipes and control the instant pot from your phone.

For an appliance upgrade, the Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator lets you see what you have when you're at the store, and order online when you're at home. The touchscreen also lets you sync schedules and add sticky notes that could benefit the whole family.

If a new handbag is on her wish list, the Portovino packs a party in a purse.

For opening wine bottles, the high-tech Coravin system uses a needle and pressurizing capsules to pour a glass without damaging the cork.

Complete the relaxing setting with an aromatherapy diffuser.

Friday is a good day to shop online - it's free shipping day, when many online retailers are offering free shipping and delivery by Christmas.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.