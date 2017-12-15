Holocaust Survivors Attend Hanukkah Ceremony in Jerusalem

Three hundred Holocaust survivors attended a menorah lighting ceremony at the Western Wall in Jerusalem Thursday. The ceremony, at the holiest site where Jews can pray, was dedicated to the survivors of the Holocaust.

Thursday marked the lighting of the third candle of the menorah during the Hanukkah celebrations.

Hanukkah is a festival of light and hope.

Rabbi David Grossman lit the candle in the company of survivors and officials from the event organizer, the Claims Conference. The Claims Conference is a group that cares for Holocaust survivors and remembers Holocaust victims.