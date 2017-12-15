GOP Tax Bill In Trouble?

In Washington Friday, it's a race to beat the clock on tax reform.

Republicans hammered out a plan, and now they're counting votes, even though they’re not quite sure that everyone in their own party is on board. It's not even final yet, but the government's already preparing to adjust your paycheck if the Republican tax plan passes.

That's on hold for now until senate Republicans can round up 51 votes. They can only afford to lose two. There are five in question:

Senators Mike Lee and Marco Rubio are holding out to make more of the child tax credit refundable to low and middle-income families.

Senator Bob Corker could be a no. He's concerned about the $1.5 trillion that the plan adds to the deficit.

In addition, Senators John McCain and Thad Cochran have both been out ill. It's unclear if they'll show up to vote.

Democrats are still pushing to delay the tax vote until the end of the month, when Alabama’s new Democratic Senator Doug Jones shows up in Washington.

Vice President Pence delayed his trip to the Middle East in case he's needed for a tie-breaking vote.