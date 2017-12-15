Georgia Uber Driver Charged with Sexual Assault

Police in Georgia have charged an Uber driver with sexual assault of a 16-year-old girl. Officers have charged 58-year-old Abdoulie Jagne with the assault.

Police say they were dispatched to an apartment complex, where they found the victim who appeared intoxicated. Officers believe the assault took place along a road, then the driver dropped the victim off at the apartment complex.

The driver picked up the 16-year-old after a friend ordered her an Uber ride following a night of drinking at a local bar, according to police.

In a statement, Uber has called the incident, quote, "horrifying beyond words,” and they say their thoughts are with the victim, and her family.

The ride sharing company says the driver has been permanently removed from the app.

According to Uber policy, drivers are not supposed to drive anyone under the age of 18, and they are allowed to ask for ID if they're not sure. They are allowed to deny rides to anyone who does not comply with the policy.