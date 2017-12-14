Webster County Man Charged with Child Sexual Exploitation Offens - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Webster County Man Charged with Child Sexual Exploitation Offenses

On Thursday, Kentucky State Police arrested Damien K. Belt of Blackford on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. 

KSP detectives had been investigating Belt for the past month after discovering he had images of child sexual exploitation on his cell phone. 

Belt is currently charged with four counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. Each count is a class D felony punishable by one year to five years in prison. 

He is currently in the Webster County Detention Center. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

