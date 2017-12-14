Holiday Shopping Season Tempts Thieves

Be careful the next time you go shopping, your Christmas purchases could be in danger. Bowling Green has seen an increase in car break ins this holiday season.

Christmas is quickly approaching and many are scrambling to finish any last minute shopping and thieves are taking advantage of it.

Many people forget to do the most simple thing to keep their valuables safe.. lock your car doors.

Make sure you keep any money, shopping bags, or purses out of sight. Bowling Green Police Department says it just tempts thieves. We talked with shoppers about what tactics they use to keep their items safe.

Many put items in their trunk, use a blanket to cover items, or make multiple shopping trips.

Next time you go shopping be cautious and use these simple tricks to make sure you aren't the next victim.