Holiday Shopping Season Tempts Thieves - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

Holiday Shopping Season Tempts Thieves

Posted: Updated:

Be careful the next time you go shopping, your Christmas purchases could be in danger. Bowling Green has seen an increase in car break ins this holiday season. 

Christmas is quickly approaching and many are scrambling to finish any last minute shopping and thieves are taking advantage of it. 

Many people forget to do the most simple thing to keep their valuables safe.. lock your car doors. 

Make sure you keep any money, shopping bags, or purses out of sight. Bowling Green Police Department says it just tempts thieves. We talked with shoppers about what tactics they use to keep their items safe. 

Many put items in their trunk, use a blanket to cover items, or make multiple shopping trips. 

Next time you go shopping be cautious and use these simple tricks to make sure you aren't the next victim. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.