The Warren County Sheriff's Office has received complaints about a new scam. Scammers are calling and claiming to be with a local bank.

The scammers ask the victim for the last 4 digits of their social security number and other personal information. The caller may sound professional, but they are not with the bank.

Always protect your identity and fiances. Please call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 270-842-1633 if you have fallen victim to a phone scam.