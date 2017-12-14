Corvette Museum Celebrates 225 Years of Transportation in Kentuc - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Corvette Museum Celebrates 225 Years of Transportation in Kentucky

Warren County, KY -

It's been 225 years since Kentucky's admittance as a state into the union, and The National Corvette Museum is celebrating with their new exhibit Kentucky: 225 Years on The Move. The exhibit features some very early artifacts such as a carriage, sleigh, some old bikes, as well as vehicles that are made in Kentucky, the Corvette, and Toyota Camry. Derek Moore, Curator for the National Corvette Museum says “The exhibit breaks history down into three 75-year increments and we highlight transportation on land, air and water." 

The exhibit will be open until spring of 2018. For more information visit  www.corvettemuseum.org/

