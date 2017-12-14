The Nation Remembers Sandy Hook 5 Years Later - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

The Nation Remembers Sandy Hook 5 Years Later

Posted: Updated:

Today marks five years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut.  The lives of 26 children and staff were lost, and today the nation remembers. 

Six-year-old Daniel Barden was among the 20 children and 6 staff killed during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Five years later, his sister is singing by his dad’s side during a vigil in Connecticut.

It's one of hundreds across the country in December, honoring lives lost to gun violence.

Former Sandy Hook teacher Abbey Clements and her second-grade students all survived. Now, like many here, she's fighting for stricter gun laws.  

A quarter mile from the new Sandy Hook Elementary School, this five-acre plot of land will become a permanent memorial.  

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.