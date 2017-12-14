The Nation Remembers Sandy Hook 5 Years Later

Today marks five years since the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut. The lives of 26 children and staff were lost, and today the nation remembers.

Six-year-old Daniel Barden was among the 20 children and 6 staff killed during the tragedy at Sandy Hook Elementary School. Five years later, his sister is singing by his dad’s side during a vigil in Connecticut.

It's one of hundreds across the country in December, honoring lives lost to gun violence.

Former Sandy Hook teacher Abbey Clements and her second-grade students all survived. Now, like many here, she's fighting for stricter gun laws.

A quarter mile from the new Sandy Hook Elementary School, this five-acre plot of land will become a permanent memorial.