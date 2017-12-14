FCC Rolls Back Net Neutrality Rules in Controversial Vote

The FCC has rolled back rules on net neutrality at a meeting in Washington Thursday.

The rules previously kept internet service providers from prioritizing one web company over another. Critics say that could lead to slower speeds for some companies and higher costs for consumers.

Michael Muyot runs an investment analytics business and depends on net neutrality, which provides companies equal access to the internet.

However, today the FCC voted to eliminate net neutrality. FCC chairman Ajit Pai told CBS News in the spring that the internet thrived before the Obama-era rules, and they stifle investment.

For months, protests have popped up against the rollback, and dozens of internet companies asked the FCC to keep the current rules in place.

Critics fear that providers, like Comcast and Verizon, could charge internet giants such as Netflix and Google more for faster connections.

C-Net News Executive Editor Roger Cheng says that could create fast lanes for companies willing to pay, making it hard for smaller companies to compete.

Internet service providers say there are no plans to block or restrict content on the internet, but critics are wary.