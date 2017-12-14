Bowling Green Man To Police: I Stole The Car Because I Was Cold

Bowling Green police arrest a man who says he stole a running car because he was cold and wanted to drive it around the block.

On December 10th, police say they pulled over this man Donald Rhodes, 47, on N Lee Drive after matching the car he was driving with a stolen one.

Officers responded earlier that day to a man who said he started his car up and after stepping inside for a moment, someone stole it.

Rhodes told police he's homeless and when he saw the running vehicle in the driveway, he was cold and decided to steal it and drive it around--eventually picking up a friend.

His friend was released and police took Rhodes to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He's charged with receiving stolen property and operating on a suspended or revoked license.