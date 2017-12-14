Morgan Spurlock Confesses to History of Sexual Misconduct

Declaring "I am part of the problem", Morgan Spurlock joins the list of public figures confessing to a history of sexual misconduct.

The director and star of the hit documentary about the fast food industry "Super Size Me", Spurlock writes in a post linked to his twitter page that he wondered when he would be the next to be brought down by allegations and decided to confess.

In one part of the post, he writes in detail about a sexual encounter in college which he said he thought was consensual, but she believed it was rape.

Spurlock goes on to mention a settlement he paid to silence a female assistant from coming forward about his sexual harassment and states that he has been unfaithful to every wife and girlfriend he's ever had.

He ends with saying he will do better, that, "I've talked enough in my life...and I'm finally ready to listen."

View the post here: https://twitter.com/MorganSpurlock/status/941101263252545536