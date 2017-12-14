Orphaned Sea Otter Pup Has a Home

An orphaned sea otter pup finally has a home.

The adorable sea otter, now two-months-old, was only about 2 weeks old when he was discovered along the California coast in late October.

Known as "805," the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service was unable to locate a surrogate mother for him. Now, he's joining other marine life at the Oregon Zoo.

Zoo officials say he's small but spunky, and fun to be around. He weighs about 14 pounds and he's busy learning to dive and enjoys showing off, all good signs that he is settling into his surroundings.

Visitors to the Oregon Zoo will be able to see the young pup sometime in January.