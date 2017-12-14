Injured Oregon Surfer Rescued by Coast Guard

An injured surfer who was stranded on some rocks on the Oregon coast is rescued, and it's all caught on video.

The surfer apparently got separated from his surfboard and swam to some nearby rocks where he was hit by a wave and struck his head. Another surfer helped him until rescuers arrived.

The U.S. Coast Guard was notified of the situation and sent an MH-65 Dolphin helicopter with an aircrew.

The injured surfer was hoisted up to the chopper and brought to a hospital where he was treated for a head wound and exhaustion.

At the time of the rescue, sea conditions included two-foot swells with a water temperature of 50 degrees.