Olympic Torch Arrives in South Korea!

The torch for the Pyongyang Winter Olympics has arrived in Sejong City, the administrative center of South Korea.

The Olympic torch reached a roof garden at the top of the Sejong government complex.

In May of last year, the garden was added to the Guinness World Records as the largest roof garden in the world.

Starting with an official in charge of managing the roof garden, 19 torchbearers relayed the torch around the two-mile roof garden linking the 15 buildings of the government complex.

After the run around the government complex, the torch was carried to the center of Sejong City amid passionate applause from citizens.

Despite the bitter cold, Sejong citizens turned up along the relay route to welcome the torch and hoped for the success of the Pyongyang Winter Games.

The Pyongyang Olympic torch will travel around Sejong until Thursday before moving to Chungcheongnam-do Province.