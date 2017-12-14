Alabama Senators Respond to Recent Senate Race

After a long and contentious Alabama Senate race, lawmakers on the Hill have been responding to the narrow victory of the Democratic candidate Doug Jones, the first Democrat to serve as Alabama’s senator in decades.

Republican Alabama Senators Richard Shelby and Luther Strange spOKe to reporters about the race and welcoming a new colleague to Washington.

Senator Richard Shelby said, “Well, the people of Alabama spoke. I talked to Doug Jones 30-40 minutes ago congratulating him. I've known him a long time and I told him I look forward to working with him up here for the great interest of the nation and the people of Alabama. He seemed upbeat and where he was, ok? “

Senator Strange countered, “I've spoken to Doug Jones and congratulated him on his victory. My advice to him is to do what I've done, which is to form a close personal relationship, working relationship, to Richard Shelby.”

“Working together, I think we have the closest relationship of any two Senators in the country and we've been effective because of that. So, my advice to him would be to develop that relationship and work closely with him to get things done for Alabama.”

Democrats are eager to have Jones join them on the Hill, making a request to Republicans to delay the tax reform vote until he is seated.