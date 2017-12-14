Elizabethtown Man Arrested for Biting Neighbor's Face - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Elizabethtown Man Arrested for Biting Neighbor's Face

A Kentucky man faces serious charges after being accused of biting his neighbor's face.

32-year-old Stefan Batts was arrested early Tuesday morning.

According to Elizabethtown police, the victim saw Batts stumbling in a parking lot and tried to help him. That's when officers say batts bit the man.

The victim reportedly had a large piece of flesh missing from his face as evidence.

Batts faces a felony second-degree assault charge. He's being held in the Hardin County Detention Center on a $10,000 cash bond and is due in court December 22nd.

