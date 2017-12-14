Living Well: Video Games May Help with Social Skills

People who struggle in social situations may find help in video games! The trick is, the games must encourage players to get out of the house.

Pokémon Go was a huge craze in the summer of 2016. To win, you had to explore your community to catch Pokémon.

Researchers in Canada found that people who are naturally extroverted tended to be better at the game. That's because they're generally more comfortable collaborating with other players to find more Poke-stops.

The researchers are now looking at ways to redesign other video games to help nudge intensely introverted folks toward interacting with others in the real world.