WKU Football Team Prepares for the Cure Bowl

WKU Football Bowl coverage sponsored by Nat’s Outdoor Sports, is coming from Orlando, Florida, where Thursday the team is going to be practicing for the last time before the Cure Bowl on Saturday.

Now many people might not know this, but the Toppers are one of eight programs currently riding a three-game bowl-winning streak. For the seniors on this team, like wide receiver Nacarius Fant, this is a unique chance to make it four in a row.

The team has only really had about a week and a half to prepare for Georgia State, but Head Coach Mike Sanford feels that his team is fresh and ready to go.