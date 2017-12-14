Owensboro Distillery Honored by Distillery Association

A western Kentucky distillery has quickly risen to the highest rank of "Heritage" member in the Kentucky Distiller's Association.

The Association says O.Z. Tyler distillery in Owensboro becomes the eighth Heritage member in the nonprofit trade group that leads the state's bourbon and distilled spirits industry.

KDA President Eric Gregory says that to qualify as a Heritage member, distilleries must have at least 25,000 barrels of distilled spirits aging in Kentucky warehouses.

As a Heritage member, O.Z. Tyler will have an expanded leadership role in the KDA’s management and the direction of the state's industry.

Heritage members are eligible to join the Kentucky Bourbon Trail Tour.