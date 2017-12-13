Kentucky State Rep. Accused of Molestation Commits Suicide - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky State Rep. Accused of Molestation Commits Suicide

WDRB reports that Kentucky State Representative Dan Johnson has commited suicide on a bridge in Mt. Washington. He had been accused of sexual molestation. 

Bullitt County GOP Rep.Dan Johnson spoke Tuesday morning at the Heart of Fire Church in Louisville, where he was a preacher.  "This allegation concerning this lady, this young girl, absolutely has no merit," Johnson said. " I will tell you this: I'm not standing here today to step down or resign or do anything like that."

WDRB said that Bullitt County Sheriff Donnie Tinnell told them Johnson killed himself and the gun was recovered. 

