American Hero Finally Laid to Rest After 74 Years

It was a cold day, but that didn't stop veterans from standing outside the funeral home to honor an American hero.

Private First Class Albert Strange died ion the first day of battle in Tarawa in 1943. Service members who died in battle were buried in battlefield cemeteries on the island.

Excavations have been taking place for many years to find all of the unaccounted for heros.

John Frye who discovered Strange told us how he found his remains.

After 74-years, Albert Strange is finally being honored. The chapel was overflowing with family, fellow service members, and others who wanted to celebrate strange and his service to our country.

After the service Strange was taken to his final resting place at Cave City Cemetery.

A huge American flag flew over as the funeral procession headed into the cemetery.

Service men of all ages stood tall along the graveside while others held flags.

Dozens gathered to watch as Strange was buried with full military honors.

John Frye wants to make sure every fallen service member gets a proper burial like Strange.