WKU Police Investigating Rash of Vehicle Thefts on Campus

The WKU Police Department is investigating a rash of vehicle thefts around campus and are asking for your help in identifying the suspects.

Three males, who police say are suspects in stealing over $3,000 worth of property, were caught on camera in Normal Street Lot.

You can see in the surveillance video they hop out of a burgundy four door car and immediately begin checking vehicles.

Officers say they received numerous calls on November 13th from victims stating their car window's had been busted and numerous items stolen.

Police were able to determine at least six cars were stolen from in one lot and multiple others from lots all across campus.

If you have any information on these men, text SCKY plus your tip to 274637 (crimes) and Crime Stoppers will pay cash for any information leading to their arrest.