Marine Buried in Cave City 74 Years After Dying in Battle

After 74 years, a marine is finally returning home to Cave City for a proper burial.

On November 20th 1943, Albert strange landed on a small island called Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. It was the first day of battle and unfortunately the last day of the 18 year old's life.

The battle took the lives of over 1,000 marines and sailors, but turned out to be a huge victory for the United States, as it helped advance the Central Pacific campaign against Japan.

Service members who died in battle were buried in battlefield cemeteries on the island, but Strange's remains were never identified until May 2016.

Today at 12 p.m. the WWII veteran is finally getting the funeral he deserves.

Strange's service is being held at Bob Hunt Funeral Home in Cave City, where he will then take his final resting place at the city ceremony--buried with full military honors.

More than 400,000 Americans died in WWII and there are nearly 73,000 still unaccounted for.