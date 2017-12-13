County School Board to Discuss Redistricting Plans

If your child goes to school in the Warren County School District, listen up...the board will discuss redistricting plans this week.

Board members are considering two different redistricting plans for the 2018-2019 school year and will either choose to vote on one or defer the decision until January.

The main reason for the change is the opening of Jennings Creek Elementary near Henry F. Moss Middle School.

District Communications Director Morgan Watson explains, the new school will need to bring in students and with increased growth in pockets of Warren County, redistricting will provide space to house those kids comfortably in the coming years.

Watson says if the board were to decide on a plan at the meeting, they would be in immediate communication with families to make the transition as smooth as possible.

Parents were also invited to attend a forum and meeting in November on the proposed plans.

The board meeting will be held at 7 p.m. at 303 Lovers Lane this Thursday.

Both redistricting proposals are listed online at www.warrencountyschools.org/Content/63270.