Handy "Dad-Gets" Gift Ideas for the Holidays

Whether it's a husband, father or friend - it isn't always easy to shop for the men in your life.

There are some handy gadgets that might be on his Wishlist.

If you know any golfers that could use some direction, the Zepp Golf Sensor can slide onto a glove to provide 3-D swing analysis and a smart coach training system, or use a virtual reality headset to play a game without having to go outside.

C-NET recommends "PlayStation VR" - it works with the PS4 console to play games and movies.

Splurge on a gift to let your lawn mow itself, if you have a couple thousand bucks to drop on a “robo-mow.”

For an inexpensive smart home option, a TP link smart plug can let you control the lights without lifting a finger.

A phone case is a no brainer and these nomad models use real leather to give a rugged look and pair with wireless headphones that won't break the bank.

These Anker sound buds are about $25 and have good reviews on sound quality.