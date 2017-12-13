Alabama Senate Nominee Doug Jones has Won

It went down to the wire, but in Alabama, Democrat Doug Jones pulled off the upset beating former judge Roy Moore by about 20,000 votes.

Now, President Trump and the Republicans senate majority is razor thin making it much harder for them to pass their agenda.

When Democrat Doug Jones entered this race for senate he was called a long shot, but soon he'll be called "Senator Jones."

For the first time in twenty five years the state of Alabama has elected a Democrat to the senate

Jones overcame long odds in a heavily Republican state which Donald Trump won by twenty eight points riding a big surge of African American, women and young voters to Washington.

Jones beat republican Roy Moore, a candidate weakened by a bombshell November Washington Post report, in which several women accused him of unwanted romantic advances and even sexual assault when they were teens and he was in his 30's.

Moore told supporters he's not conceding, hoping that any outstanding ballots would trigger a recount, but it's unlikely Moore can find a path to a mandatory recount.

President Donald Trump, who strongly endorsed Moore, had a restrained reaction to the loss on twitter - congratulating Jones and saying "a win is a win."

Trump will have just a one-vote majority in the senate when Jones is sworn in.