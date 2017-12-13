BGPD Launches New Online Reporting System

The Bowling Green Police Department just launched what they call an exciting new system allowing you to report crimes from the convenience of your own personal computer.

They hope this will provide the department a more accurate depiction of the crimes being committed in the city.

"One of the benefits of the online crime reporting," BGPD Captain Josh Hughes says, "is that it will allow citizens to report crimes that may have went unreported before that. This will allow us to get a more accurate picture of the crimes committed in Bowling Green, which allows us to identify trend crimes and hopefully develop suspects and link those crimes together."

If you want to submit a crime report, all you have to do is go to the BGPD home page at www.bgky.org/police and click "citizen online police report" in the lower right hand side of the home page.

From there, click "start report" and follow the steps and your report will be filed.

Immediately after submitting, you will get a temporary report that you can turn into insurance companies, banks, or whoever else needs one right away before you can receive the official report.

Once the BGPD accepts the report someone will review it and complete a crime report, which then becomes the official report.

You can go online and purchase that report or you can visit the department after 5 business days and get that report for free.