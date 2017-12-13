A Blind Fiddler from Kentucky Receives Grammy Nomination

Being nominated for a Grammy is one of the highest honors someone in music can receive.

A blind man in Kentucky just got his first Grammy nomination and it's a dream he's had since he was a child.

Michael Cleveland can't read music. He was born blind.

During the week at the Kentucky school for the blind, he took classical lessons.

On the weekends and it was all about bluegrass.

After high school, Michael joined a band. He played at the Grand Ole Opry with Vince Gill and is now the band leader of Michael Cleveland and the Flamekeeper.

All this time, he's been recording solo albums.

It's his latest one, that has made him a Grammy nominee for “Best Bluegrass album” at the age of 37.

For Michael, the title track fiddler's dream couldn't be more perfect.