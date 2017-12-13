Indiana Cop Shot During DUI Arrest

An Indiana State trooper is recovering from a gunshot wound following a traffic stop of a suspected drunk driver.

Police say they pulled a driver over just after 7pm Tuesday night in Jeffersonville.

That driver, identified as 79 year old Oscar Kays, shot at the trooper, grazing his head with the bullet.

Police say the trooper returned fire, a chase followed, and then backup arrived.

Evans was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive his injuries.

The 79 year old was taken into custody from his home.

He's now facing charges of attempted murder of a police officer.