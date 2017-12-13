Democrat Doug Jones Apparent Winner over Roy Moore in Alabama Senate Race

Democrat Doug Jones is the apparent winner over Republican Roy Moore in the Senate race in the deeply conservative state, according to an NBC News projection.

It took an extraordinary alignment of events, including sexual allegations involving teenagers, for Alabamians to elect their first Democrat to the Senate in 25 years.

With 99 percent of the vote in, Jones is leading 50-48 percent, or 673,236 votes to 652,300 votes — a margin of more than 20,000.

Moore refused to concede Tuesday night, telling supporters in Montgomery that he may pursue a recount.

"It's not over," Moore said. "That's what we've got to do, is wait on God and have this process play out."

Courtesy to NBC News.