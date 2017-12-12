Scammers Targeting Bowling Green Residents

Next time you answer a call you may want to be cautious. Phone and email scams are increasing in your neighborhoods. Bowling Green Police Department wants to warn you so you aren't the next victim.

WNKY News' Cecilia Herrell found out what tactics scammers are using to get in your wallet.

Hundreds of people are scammed every single year in Bowling green.

The most common tactics involve a fake phone call from the IRS demanding you pay your back taxes in Itunes gift cards. BGPD says the IRS will never ask yo to pay in gift cards.

Another scam is a phone call that targets elderly people claiming their grandchildren are in trouble and need money without their parents knowing.