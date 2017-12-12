The Polar Express at The Rail Park and Train Museum

For millions of readers worldwide, The Polar Express has become a treasured classic…Every year The Historical Rail Park and Train Museum puts together an event that celebrates the books magic on an extraordinary train ride of self-discovery. The event began with cookies, hot cocoa, and of course trains…From putting trains together, to watching trains go by, and even climbing on board a train.The Polar Express event took the magic of the book to the next level.

After on-board the train the children were met by Flora Templeton Stewart who read the book aloud for all the children to hear…

“When the polar express couldn’t go any further, we stopped, and the conductor let us outside." But this isn’t where the magic ended.There was one more surprise waiting at the end of the train…Santa!

"Though I've grown old, the bell still rings for me, as it does for all who truly believe.”--The Polar Express

