Keaton Jones, Bullying Victim, Still in Spotlight

An east Tennessee middle- schooler is speaking after an emotional Facebook video where he talks about being bullied. Now, his mother is addressing backlash on social media over some other posts, which show her and her son with Confederate flags.

Keaton Jones says he has been targeted by five fellow middle-schoolers. Kim Jones, the 11 year-old's mother, was behind the camera and posted the video to her Facebook.

Thanks to the video, Keaton Jones went from a bullied middle schooler to a boy with friends around the world.

The spotlight on Keaton also cast attention onto Kim’s prior social media posts, including one where she's holding a Confederate flag; a symbol of pride for some, and a symbol of racism for others.

Her daughter's Twitter also contained a family photo with a Confederate flag.

Keaton's mother, Kim, denied the racism charges and said she was, in fact, bullied for not being racist. She said the pictures containing Confederate flags were done as a joke.