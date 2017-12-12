Hanukkah Begins Tonight! - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Hanukkah Begins Tonight!

Today marks the first day of the Jewish holiday, Hanukkah!

The eight-day celebration starts on the 25th day of Kislev, according to the Hebrew calendar, which occurs this year from December 12th through December 20th.

Hanukkah is otherwise known as the Festival of Lights and the Feast of Dedication, and has many special rituals including daily prayers, eating of custom foods, and the lighting of the nine-branch candelabrum.

One candle is lit each night until the eighth day when the Sham ash candle, in the middle above all the rest, can be lit.

Hanukkah will begin at sunset tonight.

