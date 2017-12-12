San Francisco Mayor Edwin Lee Dies Tuesday

Flags are flying at half-mast in San Francisco Tuesday to honor the city's Mayor Edwin Lee, who passed away just after 1am local time.

A statement from his office says Lee died at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital. Family, friends and colleagues were at his side.

Lee was reportedly grocery shopping in a local supermarket when he suffered a heart attack.

Lee was appointed as mayor in 2011 and was the first Asian-American to hold the post in the city. He went on to win elections in 2011 and 2015.

He was 65 years old.