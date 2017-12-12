New Yorkers Resume Busy Transit One Day After Bomb Scare

New York City police and federal agencies are investigating the terror bombing in a subway walkway. Sources tell CBS News that the suspect claimed to be inspired by ISIS, but at this point authorities believe he acted alone.

Under the watchful eye of the NYPD, commuters were back in the underground walkway this morning where the botched explosion took place. 27-year-old Akayed Ullah is facing terrorism charges, accused of detonating a crude pipe bomb during the height of New York’s rush hour Monday morning. He suffered burns, and five other people also have minor injuries.

NYPD Deputy Commissioner John Miller told CBS This Morning that the immigrant from Bangladesh, who was living in Brooklyn, appeared to be financially stable and was not known to authorities.

The attack took place underground in the world's busiest bus terminal. Close to 6,000,000 people ride the NYC subway every day.

The incident comes less than two months after a man used a truck to mow down pedestrians in Manhattan. Nevertheless, New Yorkers are determined not to let terrorists disrupt their lives.

Ullah came to the U.S. in 2011 on a visa available to some relatives of American citizens. President Trump says family visas are incompatible with national security and is calling for immigration reform.