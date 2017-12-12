14 Indicted in Logan County Drug Investigation - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News

14 Indicted in Logan County Drug Investigation

Posted: Updated:

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force along with other local, state, and federal agencies served 14 criminal indictments on Friday.

A special grand jury indicted a total of 36 people on Tuesday, December 5th with most stemming from a 9 month investigation involving the drug task force.

On the 8th, the involved agencies served the 14 criminal indictments by arrest warrants or summons--13 of which shown in the image above.

All arrested were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

The indictments of those not served Friday are pending.

In order of rows from left to right, (row 1: Travis S. Hines, 36; Cierra N. Stovall, 31: Billy Wayne Warren Jr., 38; Christopher Michael Tucker, 42; Smitty Thacker, 46. row 2: Tony Frederick Mallory, 60; Christopher Rainwater, 34; Patrick Head, 42; Morgan Holman, 19: Terry J. Ballard, 25. row 3: Amber M. Ferrell, 27; Joseph Arron Markham, 30; Tonya Ardrey, 38. NOT PICTURED: Rodney Belcher, 50.)

