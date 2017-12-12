Alabama Senate Candidates Vote in Neck-to-Neck Election

Alabama voters are going to the polls for a special election that's caught the attention of the nation. Ordinarily there isn't much of a contest in the red state, but sexual misconduct accusations against the Republican candidate have made the outcome of this Senate race uncertain.

It took Democrat Doug Jones just seconds to complete his Alabama special election ballot.

Outside the Mountain Brook polling place with supporters and a throng of national media, the candidate offered his prediction about the Senate race.

Republican Roy Moore was the heavy favorite, until at least nine women revealed decades-old sexual misconduct allegations.

At his election eve rally, Moore again denied the accusations and offered some guidance to the state's Republican voters.

Just how many people come to the polls today in this solidly Republican state will be key. Jones would need to see a huge African American turnout, and win over some GOP voters. Alabama native and former NBA star Charles Barkley laid it on the line at a Jones rally last night.

Moore does have some high profile support, including President Trump, who tweeted "Jones is a Pelosi/Schumer puppet. Roy Moore will always vote with us. Vote Roy Moore!"

Moore, an anti-establishment Christian conservative, says he got into this race to represent what the people of Alabama believe.