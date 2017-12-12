Task Force Arrest Thirteen in Multi-Agency Drug Bust

The South Central Kentucky Drug Task Force, along with other local, state and federal agencies, served 14 criminal indictments on Friday.

A special grand jury indicted a total of thirty-six people on Tuesday, December 5TH, with most stemming from a nine-month investigation involving the drug task force.

On the 8th, the involved agencies served fourteen criminal indictments by arrest warrants or summons, thirteen of which are shown in the attached photo. All arrested were taken to the Logan County Detention Center.

The indictments of those not served Friday are pending.