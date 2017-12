Edwin M. Lee, the 43rd mayor of San Francisco, passed away this morning.

According to the Office of the Mayor, Lee passed Tuesday, December 12th at 1:11 a.m. at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital with family, friends, and colleagues at his side.

The Board of Supervisors President London Breed is now the Acting Mayor of San Francisco.

Lee is survived by his wife Anita and two daughters, Brianna and Tania.

No cause of death has been given at this time.