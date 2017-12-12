Tennessee Boy Responds to Viral Bullying Video

An east Tennessee boy who shared his story of being bullied at school said he's been surprised by the outpouring of support in response to his viral video.

The video posted by sixth-grader Keaton Jones' mother prompted reaction from thousands of people across the state, nation, and the world.

Keaton said he knows he's different, and he's the new kid at his middle school.

Several celebrities, athletes and lawmakers have reached out to Keaton since the post. Keaton says never thought the video would be seen by so many people, but he's glad for the positive response, and says it feels good to encourage other people who are bullied.

According to Keaton, he’s glad to, quote, “give them a voice they might not have to speak out about it and explain how it's not right to bully."

The Union County Board of education issued a statement Monday in response to the bullying Keaton said he experiences at school that said in part, quote, "We do not and will not tolerate bullying and have a policy in place that addresses conduct taking place on school grounds, at any school-sponsored activity, on school-provided transportation or at any official school bus stop."